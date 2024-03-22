A tragic incident occurred in Supaul, Bihar, when a bridge that was under construction collapsed. Reports indicate that one person lost their life in the incident, and several workers were trapped. The collapse occurred when a slab from the bridge, which was being constructed over the Kosi river, gave way. Video of the collapsed structure has been shared by the news agency ANI. Kerala Bridge Collapse: Several Injured After Makeshift Bridge Set Up for Christmas Celebrations Collapses in Thiruvananthapuram (Watch Video).

Bihar Bridge Collapse

#WATCH | Supaul, Bihar: A part of an under-construction bridge collapsed near Maricha between Bheja-Bakaur. pic.twitter.com/NNVR5aQ5IZ — ANI (@ANI) March 22, 2024

