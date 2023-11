Patna, November 20: A person was killed and eight others were injured when a cylinder exploded while filling balloons in Bihar's West Champaran district on Monday. The incident took place at Chhath Ghat at Pakadiya village under Chanpatia police station in the district. Soon after the incident, the local police rescued nine victims and rushed them to the primary health centre in Chanpatia where doctors referred four of them to GMCH Bettiah. Bihar LPG Cylinder Blast: Six Injured As Gas Cylinder Explodes in Sitamarhi

During the treatment, one of them succumbed. Confirming the incident, Umakant Singh, the BJP MLA who represents Chanpatia Assembly constituency said that the tragic incident occurred at Chhath ghat.Mumbai LPG Cylinder Blast: Five People Injured After Fire Breaks Out Due to Gas Cylinder Explosion in Bandra

The injured have been identified as Prashant Sharma (17), Vishal Kumar (8), Raushan Kumar (14), Suraj Kumar (30), Ankit Kumar (7), Pappu Kumar (13), Pallavi Kumari (15), KIran Kumari (14) and Vishal Kumar (17).

