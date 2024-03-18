Patna, March 18: Seven persons including three children were killed and four others have been injured after a speeding tractor laden with cement rammed into an SUV in Bihar's Khagaria district, on Monday morning. The accident occurred at Vidya Ratan fuel station located at NH 31 under Pasraha police station in the district, at 6.30 a.m.

Sanjay Vishwas, SHO of Pasraha police station confirmed that seven persons died on the spot. The police team rescued the injured persons and admitted them to the hospital. The victims were returning from a wedding in Chautham Thuddi village under Maraiya police station in the district on Sunday night. On their way back, they met with the accident. Bihar Road Accident: Several Injured After Car Collides With Tractor in Khagaria District (Watch Video).

Bihar Road Accident:

#WATCH | Bihar: Several injured as car collides with tractor in Khagaria district. More details are awaited. pic.twitter.com/trhd5xKTn0 — ANI (@ANI) March 18, 2024

The impact of the accident was as such that the SUV was completely mangled from the front and was pushed away from the road. The victims are relatives of a person named Indradev Thakur of Besha village. The deceased are not yet identified.

