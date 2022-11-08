Patna, November 8: As many as 50 students of a middle school of Bihar's Bhojpur district fell ill after consuming the midday meal on Tuesday, officials said. The incident occurred at Harnam Tola under Piro police station in the district.

The victims were admitted in the referral hospital Piro for treatment and their conditions are said to be stable. Lizard in Midday Meal: 50 Students Fall Ill in Government School in Bihar's Bhagalpur.

The police said that the school administration has given albendazole tablets to the students followed by the midday meal. After the meal, the students fell sick, with a majority complaining of stomach ache and vomiting. West Bengal: 12 Schoolkids Fall Sick After Eating Midday Meal in Dinajpur, Cook Accidentally Adds Detergent Instead of Salt.

The school teachers immediately informed the local police and took the children to the Piro referral hospital. The Education Department has initiated an inquiry into the matter.

