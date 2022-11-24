In a shocking incident that took place in Bihar, a 3-year-old girl was allegedly raped by a man in Khagaria. SP Amitesh Kumar said that the police took immediate action and arrested the accused within 2 hours. "Further probe on," the SP added. Bihar Shocker: Man Practicing Witchcraft Sacrifices 7-Year-Old Son in Banka; Arrested.

Minor Girl Raped in Bihar

Khagaria, Bihar | A 3-year-old girl has been raped. Taking immediate action, the accused was arrested within 2 hours. Further probe on: SP Amitesh Kumar (23.11) pic.twitter.com/QIgYSMxKSE — ANI (@ANI) November 24, 2022

