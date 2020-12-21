Jamui, December 21: A group of unidentified criminals fatally stabbed a teacher in Bihar's Jamui district on Monday morning, police said. Angry locals blocked a road in protest and pelted police with stones, injuring at least two policemen. Victim Mankeshwar Yadav was returning from his school at Bishanpur around 11 am when 4-5 unidentified persons accosted him at Khar Bhatta village and stabbed him multiple times with sharp-edged weapons. He died on the spot. The cause of the crime was not known.

Area residents and traders blocked the Jamui-Sikandara-Bishanpur Road in protest over the alleged police inaction and attacked them with stones. The road blockade was continuing till the time of filing of the report, despite assurances by police that the culprits would be arrested soon. Jamui district SP PK Mandal ordered the suspension of SHO Dhruva Kumar of Sikandara police station. Bihar Shocker: Man Loses Wife in Gambling Bet, Pours Acid on Her After She Refuses to Continue Sexual Relations With Husband's Gambler Friends.

"The villagers went berserk when we asked them to hand over the body for post-mortem. They attacked the policemen, leaving two of them injured," the Superintendent of Police said. At one point in time, several police personnel were gheraoed and held captive, after which they fired several rounds in the air in a bid to free themselves from the mob's captivity. Area residents complained that the law and order in Jamui district was poor. A man was killed on Sunday night in the same area.

