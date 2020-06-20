Bhopal, June 20: A legislator of the Bharatiya Janata Party in Madhya Pradesh, who had participated in voting for Rajya Sabha elections, has tested positive for coronavirus (COVID-19), news agency ANI reported on Saturday. Polling took place in the assembly premises on Friday for three Rajya Sabha seats in Madhya Pradesh. The counting of votes took place at 5 pm after which results were announced. Rajya Sabha Elections 2020: Gujarat BJP MLA Kesarisinh Jesangbhai Solanki Arrives at Assembly From Hospital in Ambulance to Cast Vote.

Here it may be noted that a Congress MLA who contracted coronavirus arrived to cast his vote despite being infected with the deadly virus. Covered from head to toe in a white protective jumpsuit or PPE suit, Congress MLA Kunal Chaudhary was among the last leaders who turned up to vote at the state assembly. His turn to vote came after at least 205 MLAs had already cast their votes.

BJP MLA Who Voted in Rajya Sabha Elections in Madhya Pradesh Tests COVID-19 Positive:

Senior Congress leader Digvijaya Singh, BJP leaders Jyotiraditya Scindia and Sumers Singh Solanki were elected to the Upper House of Parliament. The final tally for the four candidates in the fray was: Digvijay Singh (Congress) 57 votes, Jyotiraditya Scindia (BJP) 56 votes, Sumers Singh Solanki (BJP) 55 votes and Phool Singh Baraiya (Congress) 36 votes lost.

