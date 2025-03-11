Jaipur, March 11: Three men drowned when their boat capsized in Banas river in Rajasthan's Ajmer district, police said on Tuesday. The bodies of Raju and Sandeep were recovered while the search for Rajveer is ongoing, Station House Officer (SHO) Sawar Banwari Lal said.

The incident occurred on Monday afternoon when five friends had gone for boating in the river during which their boat capsized, he said.

He said that while Praveen and Sanwra managed to come out by swimming, their three friends Rajveer, Sandeep and Raju drowned. A search operation is underway to locate Rajveer, he added.