New Delhi, March 25: Bois Locker Room, the Instagram scandal, allegedly involving a chat room of teenage boys in Delhi, had raised grave concerns. It has been almost 10 months since “Bois Locker Room” chats were revealed on social media. A girl who accused her classmate of harassing her in the wake of the’ Bois Locker Room revelation’ will now face trial for abetment to suicide at a juvenile court.. A chargesheet was filed against the girl on Wednesday. The girl shared the post on May 4, 2020, on Instagram. Bois Locker Room: DCW Issues Notice to Delhi Police & Instagram, Asks For FIR Copy & Details of Accused.

Hours after the post was shared, the 17-year-old boy started to get threats on social media. The same evening, the Class 12 student accused of harassment died by suicide in Gurugram. He reportedly jumped from the balcony of his DLF-5 apartment.

According to a report published in The Times of India, police have invoked sections 305 (abetment to suicide) and 34 (common intent) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) against the girl and a friend of hers in the chargesheet filed. However, the boy’s father alleged that the police are not serious in the case. He further alleged that the girl accused his son of molesting without any proof.

“I am completely dissatisfied with the investigation conducted in the case, which is biased and unfair. I have been providing information and evidence, but the police failed to act on it,” reported the media house quoting the boy’s father as saying. Meanwhile, the girl had said that the incident took place. They were both in Class X. The girl claimed that the boy had touched her inappropriately and demanded sexual favours. However, the boy’s family denied the allegations. Bois Locker Room Case: Delhi HC Directs Cyber Unit of Delhi Police to Complete Investigation Expeditiously.

The chats of “Bois Locker Room” was shared by a Delhi Twitter use last year in May. In the chats, the accused talk about "gang-raping girls". The screenshot attached by the Twitter user shows a boy convincing the others to gang rape a girl. The boys of the group aged between17-19 years.

