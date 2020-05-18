Bois Locker Room Case: Delhi HC Directs Cyber Unit of Delhi Police to Complete Investigation Expeditiously

Delhi High Court. (Photo Credits: ANI)

New Delhi, May 18: The Delhi High Court on Monday directed the Delhi Police Cyber Cell to complete the investigation expeditiously into the "Bois Locker Room" matter. The Delhi HC also asked the cyber unit of the Delhi Police to file a report in the concerned court. While hearing a writ petition seeking for the immediate arrest of all the members of the Instagram group "Bois Locker Room", the Division Bench also directed the police to ensure the security of the complainants. Bois Locker Room Instagram Chat Group: A Timeline From Gang-Rape Allegations on Snapchat to Probe Indicating Fake Profile Created by Teen Girl.

The Division Bench was comprised of Justice Siddharth Mridul and Justice Talwant Singh. The writ petition was filed by Advocate-on-Record Omprakash Parihar and Dushyant Tiwari on behalf of Dev Ashish Dubey, reported The Live Law. The petitioner also wanted that the matter should be investigated by the Special Investigation Team of the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI).

Taking cognisance of the matter, the Delhi Commission for Women (DCW) issued notices to Instagram and Delhi police. On May 4, the commission had asked the Delhi police to provide a copy of the FIR and details of the accused arrested in the matter. In its notice to Instagram, the DCW had also asked the social media platform to provide details of the administrators of the group, including email ID, IP address and location. Bois Locker Room Instagram Chat Group of Delhi Teenage Boys Glorifying Gang Rape Busted by Twitterati; Delhi Police Action Sought.

On May 4, some Twitter users from Delhi shared pictures from a boy chat group named Bois Locker Room linking a Snapchat screenshot which had chats glorifying "gang-raping girls". The members of the group were aged between 17 and 18 years, some of them even 14-year-old. The user also revealed that two of the boys are from her school. The Delhi police made their first arrest in connection to the case on May 6.