Bengaluru, July 11: Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa will be carrying out his duties from home for a few days after some of the staff at his office 'Krishna' tested positive for coronavirus. In a press release, Yediyurappa was quoted saying that he is healthy and there is no need to worry. "I am healthy, no one needs to worry," the Karnataka CM said. "Yediyurappa, 78, will work from his official residence 'Cauvery' for some days after some staff members at his home-office 'Krishna' tested positive for the virus," an official of the Chief Minister's Office said.

In a tweet in Kannada, the Chief Minister's Office stated, "I am healthy. No one need for anyone to worry about me. I will give advice and issue instructions through video conference from home." In Karnataka, the COVID-19 count mounted to 33,418 till Friday night with 2,313 more people testing positive for coronavirus, health officials said. In the past 24 hours, 57 patients died in the state, with majority (27) of them from Bengaluru. The death toll in the state rose to 543. Karnataka Govt Allows Private Medical Establishments Registered Under KPME to Run COVID Care Centres in Collaboration With Hotels.

Here's the tweet by CMO Karnataka:

ಗೃಹ ಕಚೇರಿ ಕೃಷ್ಣಾದಲ್ಲಿ ಕೆಲ ಸಿಬ್ಬಂದಿಗೆ ಕೋವಿಡ್ ಪಾಸಿಟಿವ್ ಬಂದಿರುವ ಕಾರಣ, ಇಂದಿನಿಂದ ಕೆಲ ದಿನಗಳ ಕಾಲ ಮನೆಯಿಂದಲೇ ಕರ್ತವ್ಯ ನಿರ್ವಹಿಸಲಿದ್ದೇನೆ. ವೀಡಿಯೋ ಕಾನ್ಫರೆನ್ಸ್ ಮೂಲಕ ಅಗತ್ಯ ಸಲಹೆ, ಸೂಚನೆಗಳನ್ನು ನೀಡಲಿದ್ದೇನೆ. ಯಾರೂ ಆತಂಕ ಪಡುವ ಅಗತ್ಯವಿಲ್ಲ ಆರೋಗ್ಯವಾಗಿದ್ದೇನೆ. 1/2 — CM of Karnataka (@CMofKarnataka) July 10, 2020

Reports inform that so far, Karnataka has tested 7.79 lakh samples for COVID-19, out of which 7.28 lakh tested negative. Of the total cases, Bengaluru accounts for 1,447 or 63 per cent of the new COVID-19 cases. The tally in the state capital rose to 15,329, out of which 11,687 are active cases. The city alone accounts for 46 per cent of all the cases in the state.

