CBSE Employees Announce Donation of Rs 21 Lakh for PM Cares Fund to Fight Coronavirus

New Delhi, March 29: Amid the confirmed reports of death toll in India due to coronavirus crossed 25 came into the fore, Central Board of Secondary Education on Sunday announced to contribute Rs 21,00,000 from all employees who have voluntarily come forward to donate their salaries. CBSE chief also said that Group 'A' employees have donated two-day salary and Group 'B' and 'C' employees one day salary to Prime Minister's Citizen Assistance and Relief in Emergency Situations Fund (PM CARES Fund).

Informing about the latest development, CBSE Secretary Anurag Tripathi said in the statement, "CBSE has decided to contribute Rs 21,00,000 from all employees who have voluntarily come forward to donate their salaries. Accordingly, Group 'A' employees have donated two-day salary and Group 'B' and 'C' employees one day salary to PM CARES fund." Adding on, he said, "The country is facing Corona Virus (COVID-19) Pandemic of unprecedented magnitude posing serious threat to the health, life and economic security of millions of people in the Country." Coronavirus Death Toll in India Jumps to 25, COVID-19 Cases Near 1000.

It is to be known that PM Modi on Saturday announced the launch of PM CARES Fund to combat coronavirus crisis and similar situations arising in the future. As per the government, the Premier would be the chairman of the trust and its members will include the Defence Minister, Home Minister and Finance Minister.

The government had said in a stetement, "The spread of coronavirus has been alarming and is posing severe health and economic ramifications for our country. The Prime Minister's office has been receiving spontaneous and innumerable requests for making generous donations to support the government in the wake of this emergency." Following the launch, Bollywood star Akshay Kumar had pleged to donate Rs 25 crores.