Coronavirus Death Toll in India Jumps to 25, COVID-19 Cases Near 1000

Coronavirus cases | (Photo Credits: PTI)

New Delhi, March 29: The death toll in India due to coronavirus, also known as COVID-19, has climbed to 25, the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare said on Sunday. According to the latest figures, the number of coronavirus cases has risen to 979 including 48 foreign nationals. Out of these, 867 are active cases. At least 86 patients have been treated successfully and discharged, while one migrated, showed the data. Coronavirus Outbreak Live News Updates on March 29.

Maharashtra has reported the highest number of deaths - six. The state has reported 186 coronavirus cases. Of them, 25 were discharged, according to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare. Kerala reported 182 coronavirus cases, including one death. Gujarat recorded 53 cases, including four deaths. Karnataka witnessed three deaths due to coronavirus, while two deaths were reported in Delhi and Madhya Pradesh each. Migrant Workers Returning to Uttar Pradesh, Bihar Amid Coronavirus Lockdown to be Quarantined For Two Weeks.

One each death due to coronavirus was reported from Tamil Nadu, Bihar, Punjab, Telangana, West Bengal, Jammu and Kashmir and Himachal Pradesh. According to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, India has not entered into a stage where random testings are necessitated. The disease is still in "stage 2" - where infectious cases are of those who either returned from abroad or came in contact with foreign returnees.

The government is taking all possible steps to prevent coronavirus from transcending into "stage 3" in India. At the "stage 3", the new cases are no longer linked to foreign returnees. The disease then turns into a community outbreak -- multiplying exponentially with human-to-human interaction. The global death toll due to coronavirus has crossed 30,000, with over six lakh being treated across the world.

Italy remained the worst-hit country amid the coronavirus outbreak. As of Saturday, the total number of infections, fatalities and recoveries rose to 92,472. According to data released by Johns Hopkins University's Center for Systems Science and Engineering (CSSE), there were more than 121,000 confirmed cases of coronavirus in the United States, with 2,010 deaths.