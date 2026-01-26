Shimla, January 26: Heavy snowfall and rain across Himachal Pradesh have led to the closure of more than 1,250 roads, severely disrupting normal life across the hill state, even as tourists continue to flock to snow-bound destinations to enjoy the scenic winter conditions. Public Works Department (PWD) Minister Vikramaditya Singh said the government machinery is working on a war footing to restore road connectivity. Speaking to ANI, Singh said, "Two days ago, more than 1,250 roads were closed across the state. Efforts are being made to reopen them. You can see snow blowers and JCB machines deployed at various places across Himachal Pradesh."

He noted that while the snowfall has caused inconvenience, it has also brought much-needed relief after a long wait. "The people of the state had been expecting rain and snowfall for a long time, and it has occurred in good quantity. I congratulate the farmers and thank all the gods of the state, as this will benefit upcoming crops, especially in the hilly areas," the minister said. Singh added that the department is continuously working to clear roads and assist stranded tourists. "Tourists were stranded at several places. We are in constant coordination with district administrations, including SPs and DCs, to ensure maximum convenience. Some difficulties are natural in such weather, but we are trying to clear roads as soon as possible," he said. Himachal Pradesh Weather Forecast: IMD Warns of Heavy Rain, Snow on January 27; Cold Wave Likely in Coming Days.

Highlighting the long-term benefits, the PWD minister said further snowfall would help recharge water sources and maintain soil moisture, which is crucial for orchards. "Around 3,500 machines are deployed across the state, and if required, more will be arranged. Roads will be reopened at the earliest," he assured. Singh also welcomed tourists, calling them vital for the state's economy. "It is good that tourists are coming; it brings vibrancy and strengthens our economy. Himachal is Devbhoomi and believes in 'Atithi Devo Bhava'. However, tourists should travel responsibly and ensure that no activity hurts the culture, heritage, or religious sentiments of the state," he said.

Despite road closures, traffic snarls, and weather alerts, tourists continue to enjoy the snowfall. Daniyal, a tourist from Delhi, told ANI, "We came from Delhi for a trip. Due to traffic and snow, we faced many problems. The Meteorological Department has issued a two-day alert, so we are confused whether to extend our stay or return. There is trouble due to traffic, but we are enjoying the snow. It's the weekend, there are many people, and we are having fun." Another tourist, Taiyiba, shared a similar experience. "We came here to travel and are enjoying it, but yesterday there were a lot of problems. In the morning, we didn't even get drinking water or tea easily. The weather is again worsening, roads are slippery, and traffic is heavy, otherwise it's good. It may snow again, but we are still enjoying our time here," she said. Himachal Pradesh: Tourists Face Traffic Congestion in Manali Amid Heavy Snowfall.

Authorities have urged both locals and tourists to remain cautious, follow advisories, and avoid unnecessary travel as adverse weather conditions are likely to continue in the coming days.

