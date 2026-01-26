Shimla, January 26: The India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Sunday forecast light to moderate rain and snowfall across most parts of Himachal Pradesh over the next few days, with isolated spells of heavy rain and snow likely on January 27, particularly in the middle and high hill regions. According to the IMD's Meteorological Centre in Shimla, very light snowfall was recorded at isolated locations in the past 24 hours, while minimum temperatures largely remained normal to near normal. The lowest minimum temperature was recorded at Kukumseri in Lahaul and Spiti at minus 10.2 degrees Celsius, while Paonta Sahib registered the highest maximum temperature at 22 degrees Celsius on Saturday.

The department attributed the changing weather conditions to an active western disturbance affecting northwest India, along with an induced cyclonic circulation over Haryana and neighbouring areas. Another fresh western disturbance is likely to impact the region from the night of January 30. IMD has predicted light to moderate rain and snow at many places on January 26, intensifying on January 27 when most parts of the state are expected to receive precipitation, with heavy rain or snow at isolated locations. Dry weather is likely on January 29, while intermittent light rain or snow may occur again between January 30 and February 1. Himachal Pradesh: Tourists Face Traffic Congestion in Manali Amid Heavy Snowfall.

Cold wave and cold day conditions are likely to prevail at isolated places over the low hills and plains from January 28 onwards, while dense fog is expected in parts of Bilaspur, Una, Mandi and Paonta Sahib districts over the next few days. Thunderstorms accompanied by lightning and gusty winds of 40-50 kmph, gusting up to 60 kmph, have also been warned at isolated places in several districts, including Shimla, Kangra, Mandi and Solan. Cold Wave Persists Following Heavy Rain, Snow in Himachal After Long Dry Spell.

The IMD has advised residents and tourists to remain cautious, particularly in high hill districts such as Lahaul and Spiti, Kinnaur, Chamba and upper parts of Kullu and Mandi, where heavy snowfall could disrupt road connectivity and essential services. People have been urged to follow traffic advisories, avoid vulnerable areas, and keep track of official weather updates. Authorities have also cautioned that cold wave conditions could impact health, agriculture, transport and power supply at isolated places, advising citizens to take adequate precautions against extreme cold and reduced visibility due to fog.

