New Delhi, July 23: Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Thursday said that the beautification and redevelopment works are being carried out in the main area of Chandni Chowk to restore its historical glory. The Chief Minister announced that the area will be declared as non-motorized vehicle zone from 9 am to 9 pm for the redevelopment and beautification of 17th century historic market-Chandni Chowk. The beautification project had taken a hit as majority of the workers employed at the site had left the city due to the nationwide lockdown due to the COVID-19 pandemic. COVID-19 Live Tracker: Map The Spread of Coronavirus in India.

According to reports, the Shahjahanabad Redevelopment Corporation (SRDC) had earlier set a 4-member sub-committee to expedite facade conservation of buildings standing along the 1.3 km long stretch starting from Red Fort crossing to Fatehpuri Masjid. Reports inform that the work at the site was halted earlier when the Supreme Court put a ban on construction in Delhi-NCR to control air pollution levels in October 2019.

Beautification & redevelopment works are being carried out in the main area of Chandni Chowk to restore its historical glory. The area will be declared as non-motorized vehicle zone from 9 am to 9 pm: Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal pic.twitter.com/weZRtwZUdo — ANI (@ANI) July 23, 2020

According to a report by The New Indian Express, the SRDC is expecting to finish its ambitious beautification project by the end of October 2020. Reports informed that the non-availability of workforce was believed to result in delay in project completion for which the deadline was revised to May 31.

