Mumbai, January 25: Indian domestic stock markets will remain closed on Monday, January 26, on account of Republic Day 2026. According to the official holiday list released by the exchanges, there will be no trading activity on either the National Stock Exchange (NSE) or the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) for the entire day. This marks the second stock market holiday of the 2026 calendar year, following the closure on January 15 for the Mumbai Municipal Corporation Elections.

As Republic Day falls on a Monday, market participants are currently observing a three-day long weekend, with trading having concluded for the week on Friday, January 23. Regular trading operations in all segments, Equity, Derivative, and SLR, are scheduled to resume on Tuesday, January 27, at the usual time of 9:15 AM. Bank Holiday on January 26: Are Banks Open or Closed on Monday for Republic Day 2026?

Upcoming Stock Market Holidays in 2026

After the Republic Day break, the Indian stock market has several scheduled holidays in the coming months. Notably, the exchanges have clarified that while February 1 (Budget Day) falls on a Sunday, special arrangements for a regular trading session are expected to ensure market liquidity during the budget presentation.

Next Five Scheduled Holidays:

March 3 (Tuesday): Holi

March 26 (Thursday): Shri Ram Navami

March 31 (Tuesday): Shri Mahavir Jayanti

April 3 (Friday): Good Friday

April 14 (Tuesday): Dr. Baba Saheb Ambedkar Jayanti

Investors are advised to check with their respective brokerage houses for any changes in margin requirements or settlement cycles due to the long weekend. Republic Day 2026: Is It 77th or 78th Republic Day? Here’s What You Should About Gantantra Diwas.

The markets enter the long weekend on a cautious note. On the final trading day before the break (Friday, January 23), the BSE Sensex plunged 770 points (0.94%) to close at 81,537.70, while the Nifty 50 fell 241 points (0.95%) to settle at 25,048.65. Analysts attribute the sell-off to profit booking at higher levels, mixed Q3 corporate earnings, and investor caution ahead of the upcoming Union Budget 2026, which is set to be presented on February 1.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 5 TruLY Score 5 – Trustworthy | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 5 on LatestLY. It is verified through official sources (NSE Website). The information is thoroughly cross-checked and confirmed. You can confidently share this article with your friends and family, knowing it is trustworthy and reliable.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jan 25, 2026 08:50 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).