Chennai, February 22: Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami slashed the fares of Chennai Metro rail to make it more affordable ahead of Assembly polls in the state.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated the Chennai Metro Rail Phase-I extension last week. PM Narendra Modi Inaugurates Chennai Metro and Several Other Development Projects in Tamil Nadu.

Here are the new rates:

The maximum fare has been reduced to Rs 50 from Rs 70. The minimum fare, on the other hand, will remain at Rs 10. The commuters will have to pay Rs 10 for a distance of upto two kilometres. For a distance between 2-5 kilometres, the fare is Rs 20. For 5-12 kilometres, the rate is Rs 30. For up to 21km the fare will be Rs 40 and for more than 21km the fare will be Rs 50.

An additional 20 percent discount will be provided on the fare to those who book their metro tickets using the QR code or CMRL smart cards. People travelling on Sundays and public holidays will now get a 50 percent discount on their daily tickets.

One-day trip cards will cost the same Rs 100, including the new 9km line. A monthly pass will also be the same Rs 2,500 covering the new line.

