Salem, March 18: Ashok Nagar police have arrested a 57-year-old woman, S Shanthi, on charges of murdering her 37-year-old son in Chennai. The deceased was identified as Venkatesan. The incident, which occurred on Saturday, March 16, was initially disguised as a natural death, with Shanthi claiming that her son had passed away in his sleep. However, upon further investigation, the truth surfaced.

According to The New Indian Express report, Venkatesan, who had been living with his mother following a separation from his wife due to alleged alcoholism, was found dead in his room on Friday morning. Shanthi called an ambulance, following which the body was subsequently sent for postmortem. Tamil Nadu Shocker: Fed Up of Drinking Habit, Parents Beat Alcoholic Son to Death in Madurai; Surrenders Before Police.

Woman Kills Alcoholic Son After Fight With Neighbour

The police report revealed a heated altercation between Venkatesan and a neighbour while under the influence of alcohol. Shanthi’s attempt to calm the situation escalated when Venkatesan turned aggressive, prompting her to strike him with a wooden log. The conflict continued inside their home, where Venkatesan demanded money to buy alcohol. In a fit of rage, Shanthi strangled her son to death.

The police said the woman confessed to the crime and was taken into custody. A case has been filed against her under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC). She will be produced in court soon, the police said. Telangana Shocker: Parents Hire Contract Killers To Get Alcoholic and Unemployed Son Murdered in Khammam.

In another incident, four members of a family were murdered by a group of men in Tiruppur district, Tamil Nadu, in September last year. The victims included Senthil Kumar, 47, and his relatives Pushpavathi, Rathinambal, and Mohanraj. Initially, it was believed that an escalated argument led to the crime, but police investigations revealed it was a premeditated act. The incident occurred when Senthil was informed about some men drinking in his field. As he, along with Pushpavathi, Rathinambal, and Mohanraj, arrived at the spot, the men attacked them with sharp weapons.

