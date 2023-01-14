In a shocking incident that took place in Delhi, a man identified as Pramod was hit by a bullet on his face at a birthday party as another man, Ranpal fired several rounds at the venue yesterday. According to reports, the incident took place in Jonapur village under Fatehpur Beri Police Station area. The injured man has been admitted to AIIMS Trauma Centre. Speaking to ANI, Vinod, the injured man's brother said, "A birthday party was being held here. Accused came with 7-8 others, went to terrace & fired 7-8 times. We sent him out. He fired 2 more rounds downstairs. My younger brother told him to stop but he fired once more. The bullet hit my brother's face." Delhi Shocker: Woman Dies After Being Hit and Dragged by Car for Several Kilometres in Sultanpuri Area, Five Arrested.

