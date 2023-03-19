New Delhi, March 19: Delhi Police have arrested eight people for committing back-to-back snatchings in north Delhi as they wanted to organise a lavish birthday party for one of their friends. The arrested include five teenagers, including a kick volleyball player, and three juveniles. The accused wanted to buy food, liquor and cake for their friend on his birthday but were short of money and hence decided to snatch mobile phones in order to fund the party.

TOI reported cops as saying that one accused is yet to be nabbed. The arrested accused have been identified as Shivprakash, Manish Pal, Roshan and Ayush (all aged 19 years) and Saurabh (18). While three of them work as delivery boys, Ayush is a Class XII student who is also a national-level kick volleyball player. The other three juveniles are students. Mumbai: Two Brothers Kill Elder Brother Over Property Dispute in Jogeshwari, Arrested.

Sagar Singh Kalsi, DCP (North), said that all the accused come from humble family backgrounds. They revealed to the police that on the the intervening night of March 11-12, all of them robbed the mobile phones to celebrate the birthday of Saurabh with expensive liquor, non-vegetarian food, cake, etc. Uttar Pradesh Shocker: Caught in Compromising Position, Girl, Boyfriend Kill Minor Brother With Sickle in Rae Bareli; Both Accused Arrested.

Police got a tip of the crime when they received a call regarding this and when the cops reached the location, one of the students who was robbed informed them that he, along with two of his female friends, was on their Yulu bikes when nine people on three motorcycles allegedly overtook them, manhandled and tried to snatch their mobile phones.

The victims gave the last four digits of one of the motorcycles after which the accused were traced and arrested.

