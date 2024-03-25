Chennai, March 25: A 30-year-old professional bodybuilder and Mr World titleholder from Kattupakkam has been accused of defrauding multiple women with promises of marriage. The city police have booked the suspect, identified only as R. Manikandan, who also runs a local gym.

According to The New Indian Express report, the case came to light after Manikandan's wife, Kavitha, filed a police complaint alleging that her husband had been involved in fraudulent activities with several women. This is not Manikandan's first brush with the law; he was previously arrested in 2021 for assaulting a woman he was reportedly dating at the time. He was bailed out by his wife in the following year. Chennai Shocker: Rapido Bike Taxi Driver Flashes At Woman After Dropping Her at Location, Arrested.

Marriage Fraud

Earlier this year, Kavitha attempted to file another complaint against her husband, but it was not registered by the police. Following an alleged threat from Manikandan to withdraw her complaint, Kavitha was driven to attempt suicide. Fortunately, she survived and has since filed a new complaint, leading to the registration of a case at the SRMC All Women Police Station under the relevant sections of the IPC.

Accused Duped Women Over Promise of Marriage

According to the police officer handling the case, Kavitha's latest complaint includes allegations that Manikandan recently referred to another woman as his wife in a video. Upon confrontation, he justified the act by claiming that the marriage was a financial arrangement to settle debts. The complaint further accuses Manikandan of maintaining relationships with multiple other women. Chennai Shocker: Karate Trainer Lured For Drinks by Woman He Sexually Harassed, Beaten Up and Strangled to Death by Her Husband and His Friends.

Police have initiated a search for Manikandan, who is currently absconding. The investigation continues as the police piece together the full extent of the alleged marriage fraud.

