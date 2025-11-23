Sagar, November 23: Four teenage boys -- all belonging to the same extended family -- were crushed to death on the spot when a speeding private bus ploughed into them near Anantpura village under Rahli police station limits in Sagar district on Sunday evening.

The victims have been identified as -- Shivam Pal (18), Satyam Pal (17), younger brother of Shivam, Prashant (14) -- the only son of his parents and Umesh Pal (16). According to police, the four cousins had gone searching for missing buffaloes and were standing beside a parked motorcycle on the roadside, chatting, when the Damoh-bound private bus suddenly veered out of control and rammed into them. The impact was so severe that all four were flung several metres away and died instantly. Katni Road Accident: 2 Killed, 2 Escape Unhurt After Speeding Car Veers Off Road in Madhya Pradesh and Plunges Into Laxman Sagar Lake After Hitting Auto-Rickshaw.

The devastating loss of four young lives from one family has plunged Anantpura village into deep mourning. With Prashant being the only son and the Pal brothers leaving behind shattered parents, grief-stricken relatives and villagers wailed uncontrollably at the accident site.

Eyewitnesses alleged the bus was being driven rashly and at high speed. Police have seized the vehicle and launched an investigation. The bodies have been sent for post-mortem. Deori MLA Brijbihari Pateriya rushed to the spot soon after receiving information, cutting short his journey to a Chief Minister’s programme. The MLA met the bereaved families, expressed profound grief and assured them of all possible government assistance. “This is an irreparable loss. I am with the families in this hour of sorrow and will ensure they get every help,” Pateriya told reporters. MP Road Accident: 4 Seers Killed As Bolero Plunges Into Deep Roadside Well After Sudden Rear Tyre Burst.

Locals have demanded strict action against the bus driver and installation of speed breakers on the stretch, which has witnessed multiple fatal accidents in the past. The police have sent all bodies for post mortem and initiated a probe into the incident. The government has yet not announced any financial assistance to the families.

