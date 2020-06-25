New Delhi, June 25: Amid the row of banning Chinese goods gaining momentum in the country, actor-politician Shatrughan Sinha on Thursday requested Prime Minister Narendra Modi to clarify on the status of Chinese mobile applications in India. Sinha also gave the reference of PIB factcheck and asked PM Modi to clear all the confusions and contradictions.

Asking PM Modi to clarify his stand on status of Chinese mobile applications in India, Sinha took to Twitter and wrote, "Hon’ble PM @narendramodi Sir, confusion continues.... first a viral social media report that there has been a ban on certain Chinese apps in India. It also claims that #NIC under Ministry of Electronics & IT @Gol_MeitY had also issued restrictions for the functioning of some Chinese apps." Govt Has Banned Chinese Apps like CamScanner, Shein, Club Factory, AppLock and Several Others on App Stores? PIB Debunks Fake News, Here's the Truth.

Adding more, he gave the example of PIB factcheck and wrote, "However, #PIB, Fact Checker @PIBFactCheck the Govt’s official Fact Checker, rejected it as a Fake claiming no such instructions were ever given. All these reports coming during the tense situation between #IndoChina. Why Sir, these confusions & contradictions? They are extremely misleading & uncalled for at the least."

Here's what Shatrughan Sinha wrote:

Hon'ble PM @narendramodi Sir, confusion continues.... first a viral social media report that there has been a ban on certain Chinese apps in India. It also claims that #NIC under Ministry of Electronics & IT @Gol_MeitY had also issued restrictions for the functioning of some — Shatrughan Sinha (@ShatruganSinha) June 25, 2020

are extremely misleading & uncalled for at the least. Hope, wish & pray you will take necessary actions soon, sooner the better & put matters to rest at once. Jai Hind! Read all details here:--https://t.co/1QQUNYvIJg@PMOIndia@PIBFactCheck @Gol_MeitY@INCIndia@YashwantSinha — Shatrughan Sinha (@ShatruganSinha) June 25, 2020

Earlier on June 19, PIB factcheck debunked a viral message of an order allegedly from NIC claims that Ministry of Electronics and IT has prohibited some apps from being made available on App Stores. The PIB clearly had stated that Union government had not issued any such order and the messages are fake.

It is to be known that several such fake messages are being circulated on social media on a daily basis after the India-China Galwan clash on June 15. In the violent clash, 20 Indian soldiers died fighting with their Chinese counterparts in Galwan valley in Ladakh.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 25, 2020 10:04 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).