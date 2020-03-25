Complete Lockdown in India: Nagpur Municipal Corporation to Launch 'Door to Door Corona Survey' From March 26 to Check COVID-19 Spread Situation

Coronavirus scare in Maharashtra. (Photo Credit: PTI)

Nagpur, March 25: Amid he complete lockdown from 21 days due to coronavirus, Nagpur Municipal Commissioner Tukaram Mundhe in Wednesday announced that they will launch a 'Door to Door Corona Survey' in the city from March 26, 2020. The Commissioner informed that the survey is being done to check whether there are any clusters of COVID-19 patients and if people are complying with instructions of home quarantine.

Informing about the latest development, Nagpur Municipal Commissioner Tukaram Mundhe said, as quoted by news agency ANI, "We will launch a 'Door to Door Corona Survey' in Nagpur from 26 March, to check whether there are any clusters of COVID19 patients and also if people on home quarantine are complying with instructions." Yogi Adityanath Govt Fixes Prices of 11 Essential Commodities For Home Delivery at Rs 475 Amid Coronavirus Lockdown.

Here's the ANI tweet:

We will launch a 'Door to Door Corona Survey' in Nagpur from 26 March, to check whether there're any clusters of #COVID19 patients & also if ppl on home quarantine are complying with instructions: Tukaram Mundhe, Municipal Commissioner, Nagpur Municipal Corporation. #Maharashtra — ANI (@ANI) March 25, 2020

Earlier, Yogi Adityanath-led Uttar Pradesh government in Ayodhya on Wednesday fixed the prices of 11 essential items like items like vegetables, milk, medicines, etc which would be will be delivered at their doorsteps. The state CM clearly mentioned in the order that traders can't charge more than Rs 475 from the customers for 11 essential items.

Also, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal assured people of the national capital that there would be no shortage of essential goods and services. The Delhi government will now give e-pass to all the people who are involved in the profession of providing essential services but do not have any ID cards.

The Government of India on Wednesday said that the total number of coronavirus cases in India surged to 606. The numbers include 553 active patients and 42 others who have been discharged after being cured of the COVID-19 virus. The spike in numbers was reported on the first day of the total lockdown imposed in the nation to curb human-to-human virus transmission.