Coronavirus Impact on E-Commerce Companies: Amazon, Flipkart & Others Suspend Pick-Ups From Vendors As India Goes Under Lockdown

E-commerce - Representation Image (Photo Credits: Tech in Asia)

Mumbai/Bangalore, March 24: On account of the lockdown across several states, e-commerce companies have suspended pickups from vendors, and thus causing inconvenience to several people. Country's largest e-commerce major Flipkart and Amazon temporarily suspended logistics services for sellers across regions, citing operational constraints, according to an Economic Times report.

From cancelling old orders to delivery slots not available, consumers are getting hassled as authorities cracked down by closing warehouses and stores as India intensifies its struggle to curtail the virulent spread of Covid-19. The report mentions that Amazon halted their services like-Easy Ship, Seller Flex and Fulfilled Flipkart also halted order pickups indefinitely from areas where lockdowns had already been imposed, and rival company Snapdeal is also facing similar issues. Coronavirus Outbreak in India: Complete Lockdown in 75 Districts Due to COVID-19; Check State-Wise Full List.

Big Basket site crashed due to surge in demand amid the coronavirus outbreak. Following the load, the company restricted the access of service only for existing customers. In a statement, the company said, “We are currently experiencing unprecedented demand. In light of this, we are restricting access to our website to existing customers only. Please try again in a few hours."