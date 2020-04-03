Coronavirus in J&K: Srinagar Civic Body Replicates China and Turkey, Installs 'Decontamination, Sanitising Tunnel' Outside CD Hospital

First Decontamination and Sanitising tunnel installed in Srinagar (Photo Credits: Twitter. Mayor of Srinagar)

Srinagar, April 3: Srinagar Municipal Corporation (SMC) on Thursday installed the first decontamination and sanitising tunnel like China and Turkey outside Chest Disease (CD) Hospital of Jammu and Kashmir’s capital city to prevent the spread of coronavirus. Mayor of Srinagar, Junaid Azim Mattu, said that the city administration would install more than 100 tunnels outside all government and private hospitals. Mattu also shared an image of the tunnel. Newborn And Mother, Who Tested Positive For Coronavirus in Mumbai, Test Negative in Re-Confirmation Test.

The Mayor of Srinagar tweeted, “After successful commissioning of SMC’s Decontamination/Sanitization Tunnel - we are now planning to fabricate 100+ TUNNELS to cover all Govt and Private Hospitals, major Bank Branches and essential Public Offices. Meeting State Level Banking Reps tomorrow to discuss!”

Junaid Azim Mattu's Tweet:

After successful commissioning of SMC’s Decontamination/Sanitization Tunnel - we are now planning to fabricate 100+ TUNNELS to cover all Govt and Private Hospitals, major Bank Branches and essential Public Offices. Meeting State Level Banking Reps tomorrow to discuss! #Srinagar pic.twitter.com/6Fy2SrrZXF — Mayor of Srinagar #StayHomeSaveLives (@MayorofS) April 2, 2020

The authorities will install the second “disinfecting tunnel” outside Lal Ded Maternity Hospital of the city. The district administration also commissioned and operationalised four boom sprayers in Srinagar yesterday. The drill covered the area from Karan Nagar to TRC. Coronavirus Cases in India Jump to 2,301, Death Toll at 56; 156 Recovered.

These machines are based on Italian Tech and Parts and assembled in India. The process to procure these boom sprayers was initiated a month ago. Four Mechanical decontamination and sanitisation Squads were mobilised to decontaminate 300 meter radius areas at three locations in Srinagar on Thursday to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

In Jammu and Kashmir, 70 people have been tested positive for COVID-19 so far. Two deaths were also reported from the union territory. Meanwhile, in India, the number of coronavirus cases rose to 2,301 on Friday and 56 deaths were also reported in the country.