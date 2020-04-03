Coronavirus Cases in India Jump to 2,301, Death Toll at 56; 156 Recovered

Coronavirus Outbreak (Photo Credits: PTI)

New Delhi, April 3:The coronavirus numbers have jumped tremendously over the last few days. The COVID-19 positive cases have increased to 2,301 in India. These numbers also include 156 cured and discharged, 56 deaths and 1 migrated, as per the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare. The government numbers were released at 10:40 am on Friday.

The numbers rose sharply after there was an increase in positive cases among the people who attended the Nizamuddin Markaz event at the end of February and early March. Thursday saw an increase of 235 fresh cases in the 24 hours. Maharashtra continues to be the worst affected state in the coronavirus, followed by Kerala.

In Maharashtra, the total number of cases have crossed 420 and the several areas have been sealed off after positive cases were found. Coronavirus has reached Mumbai's Dharavi area, which is Asia's biggest slum and has already claimed one life and infected two. The biggest challenge in front of the state and the authorities is to further control its spread as it is one of the densely populated areas in the world.

PM Narendra Modi addressed the nation at 9 am on Friday through a video message where he urged people to come together and fight the deadly virus. He requested everyone to switch off their home lights at 9 pm for 9 minutes and instead light candles, flash mobile lights to show their solidarity with each other and drive the darkness of coronavirus away. Switch Off All Lights, Light Candle, Diya, Torch or Mobile Phone Flash at Your Door or Balcony For 9 Minutes on Sunday, April 5 at 9 PM to Beat The Darkness Brought by Coronavirus: PM Narendra Modi to India.



In order to curb the spread of the virus, PM Modi had called for a 21-days nationwide lockdown. People across the country are being constantly urged to stay in their homes and not step out. On Thursday, the global number of confirmed cases of coronavirus, breached the 1-million mark, with over 50,000 deaths in at least 180 countries.