Coronavirus Outbreak: Delhi Bans Sports Activities, Including IPL Matches, Urges People to Practise Social Distancing to Prevent COVID-19 Infection

Manish Sisodia (Photo Credits: ANI)

New Delhi, March 13: In the wake of coronavirus outbreak, the Delhi government on Friday banned all sports activities, including Indian Premier League (IPL) matches, across the national capital. "We have decided to ban any sports activity where people will gather in huge numbers like IPL," Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia said at a press conference. In Delhi, six people have tested positive for coronavirus so far. Coronavirus is Bioweapon? Congress MP Manish Tewari Shares Report That Says COVID-19 May Have Originated Due to Bioweapon Leak.

The Delhi government urged people to practise social distancing to prevent COVID-19 infection. "Social distancing is important to curb the breakout of coronavirus," Sisodia said. The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government on Thursday declared coronavirus an "epidemic". It further announced shutting down of all the public swimming pools in the national capital till March 31 in the wake of the COVID-19 outbreak. Coronavirus Outbreak: Conspiracy Theories Floating on Facebook, Twitter, WhatsApp About Deadly Virus Spread.

In an order dated March 12, the Delhi Health Department made the announcement. The purpose of closing the pools was "surveillance, prevention and control of the outbreak of the epidemic, COVID-19", the order said. All educational institutions and cinema halls will also remain shut till March 31. Delhi University has also decided to suspend its classroom lectures and arrange students' education material through its website.

"We are continuing the ongoing measures to check the spread of coronavirus in Delhi. Along with that, we have decided to close all the cinema halls and schools which are not having examination till March 31," Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal told reporters.