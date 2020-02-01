Coronavirus Outbreak in China: IndiGo to Suspend Kolkata-Guangzhou Flight Services From February 6, Says 'Refund in Process'

IndiGo Aircraft | Representational Image (Photo Credits: ANI)

New Delhi, February 1: Amid outbreak of Coronavirus in China, India’s private air carrier IndiGo on Saturday announced to suspend its flight services to Guangzhou city of the neighbouring country. The airline said that it would be suspending its Kolkata-Guangzhou from February 6 until February 25. IndiGo’s flight services from Guangzhou to Kolkata have also been suspended from February 7 until February 26, 2020. Coronavirus Outbreak: Kerala Girl, Who Tested Positive for SARS-Like Virus, Stable; Govt Keeps 1,471 Suspects Under Observation.

IndiGo said that it had taken the steps as per the guidelines of the World Health Organisation (WHO) to contain the spread of Coronavirus. The airline added that these are purely temporary and precautionary measures. IndiGo said, “We understand that these measures will cause inconvenience to our customers, and we will be refunding the full amount to the impacted passengers.”

On January 30, IndiGo had also suspended its services to China’s Chengdu. In a tweet, IndiGo has also given an emergency number for the assistance of passengers. The airline has also promised to refund the money of the impacted passengers fully.

Earlier in the day, the Government of India's Health and Family Welfare Department on Saturday had a video conference in order to review the process of screening passengers from different countries. The government has now decided to also screen passengers coming from Singapore and Thailand, besides China and Hong Kong.