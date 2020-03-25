Coronavirus Outbreak in India: Five More COVID-19 Cases in Maharashtra, State Total at 112

Coronavirus in India | Representational Image | (Photo Credit: PTI)

Mumbai, March 25: Five more coronavirus positive cases were detected overnight in Maharashtr, taking the total number of infected persons in the state to 112, health officials said here on Wednesday.

Five members of a family from Islampur in Sangli district were found positive and are under treatment. Besides, two patients completely cured are likely to be discharged from Pune's Naidu Hospital on Wednesday.

On Tuesday, eight positive cases were treated successfully and discharged from Mumbai hospitals. Coronavirus Lockdown in India: Government Keeping Vigil to Ensure Essential Goods Availability, Says Ram Vilas Paswan.

Mumbai has so far recorded four coronavirus deaths -- two men aged 63, another 65-year- old, and a 68-year-old Phillippines national.

Another 94 suspected patients were admitted to various city hospitals on Tuesday, according to the Municipal Corporation of Greater Mumbai.

Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray, in his address to the state residents late Tuesday night, urged people to avoid 'shunning' people who come from abroad and asked all to cooperate with the government by remaining indoors.

The government also ordered doctors to keep open their clinics as well as medical shops across the state as Out Patient Departments in some hospitals had been shut down in some places as the whole country went into a lockdown for 21 days.

Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar, state Congress President and Revenue Minister Balasaheb Thorat and Health Minister Rajesh Tope appealed to the people to celebrate Gudi Padva -- the traditional new year festival -- indoors on Wednesday while taking all precautions in view of COVID-19 scare.