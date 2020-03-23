Coronavirus Outbreak in India: Hydroxychloroquine Drug Recommended as Treatment For COVID-19 by ICMR

Coronavirus infection | Image used for representational purpose (Photo Credits: Pixarby)

New Delhi, March 23: The Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) has recommended hydroxychloroquine drug for the treatment of coronavirus-affected patients in an advanced stage of the disease, news agency ANI reported. The recommendation came a day after Jordan 's Food and Drug Administration (FDA) authorised physicians to use hydroxychloroquine along with an antiviral medicine as a treatment for coronavirus.

Recently, US President Donald Trump urged Americans to take a combination of Hydroxychloroquine and Azithromycin drugs apparently against coronavirus infections. "HYDROXYCHLOROQUINE & AZITHROMYCIN, taken together, have a real chance to be one of the biggest game changers in the history of medicine. The FDA has moved mountains – Thank You!" President Trump tweeted last week.