Coronavirus Outbreak in Maharashtra: One More Person Tests Positive for COVID-19 in Pimpri-Chinchwad, Total Confirmed Cases in State Reach 33

Mumbai, March 16: The number of positive novel Coronavirus cases in Maharashtra climbed to 33 on Monday, March 16, after one more person has tested positive for COVID-19 in Pimpri-Chinchwad. The total number of cases in the country has crossed 110. Maharashtra now has the highest number of confirmed cases in India. Coronavirus In Maharashtra: Mindspace Airoli in Navi Mumbai to be Evacuated and Being Sanitised after One Employee of Majesco Found COVID-19 Positive as Per Reports.

"One more person has been tested positive for coronavirus in Pimpri-Chinchwad, taking the total number of confirmed cases to 33 in the state," Maharashtra Health Department said. To contain the virus, the government has temporarily shut down all educational institutions, theatres, swimming pools, etc.

Maharashtra Public Service Commission (MPSC) has also postponed its upcoming exams in view of rising COVID-19 cases in the state. Maharashtra Health Minister Rajesh Tope said that the government is taking adequate steps to contain the virus.

"Viral diseases can be cured automatically with our immunity. Hence I will appeal and request people to not panic and don't get scared. At the same time, it is necessary to follow instructors of doctors like adhering to respiratory etiquettes and washing hands repeatedly," he said.