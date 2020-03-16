Coronavirus Outbreak in Maharashtra: Pune Man Accused of Spreading Fake Video Message on COVID-19 Arrested

Coronavirus (Photo Credits: IANS)

Pune, March 16: A man was arrested for allegedly spreading a fake video message on coronavirus, police said on Monday. According to Joint Police Commissioner of Pune, Ravindra Shisve, the person was booked at the Koregaon police station following a complaint by the Divisional Commissioner of Pune. The man was allegedly found sharing a fake video message on coronavirus, officially known as COVID-19. Coronavirus Outbreak Live News Updates.

Pune has reported 16 coronavirus cases, highest in Maharashtra. The state has reported 32 COVID-19 cases so far, which is the highest in the country. After Pune, Pimpri-Chinchwad is the second most affected area by coronavirus, while positive cases were also reported from Mumbai, Nagpur, Yavatmal, Thane and Ahmednagar. The latest patient to have found positive to the infection in Pune had a travel history of Japan. Coronavirus Live Map: How to Track The Spread of COVID-19 Across The Globe.

"The person was admitted in Naidu Hospital here on March 14. The result of his swab sample, which was sent to the National Institute of Virology (NIV), has returned positive," District Collector Naval Kishore Ram said. In the wake of coronavirus outbreak, the state went into shutdown mode with the government announcing of cinema halls, gyms and swimming pools in several of the state's cities.