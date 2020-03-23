Coronavirus Outbreak in Mumbai: Four Family Members of 68-Year-Old COVID-19 Patient in Mulund Slum Test Negative

Commuters wearing masks amid coronavirus outbreak | (Photo Credits: PTI)

Mumbai, March 23: The number of COVID-19 positive cases in Maharashtra has shot up tremendously over the last week with a total of two fatalities. According to a Hindustan Times report, four family members of a 68-year-old female patient who worked as a domestic help in Mumbai have tested negative for the coronavirus disease. Around three days back, the woman, who lived in a slum in central Mumbai’s Mulund, was found Covid-19 positive.

This created fear and panic among people residing nearby and also sent alarm bells ringing because it was said to potentially be India’s first case of Covid-19 in a slum. The woman had contracted the disease after coming in contact with a person who had returned from the United States. Coronavirus Outbreak In India: 15 New COVID-19 Positive Cases Found in Maharashtra, State Tally Surges to 89.

The Health Department traced four high-risk contacts and ‘ five ‘low-risk contacts’ and advised them to get tested at the Kasturba Hospital to avoid the spread of the deadly disease. The Health Department confirmed that the total number of positive coronavirus cases in Maharashtra surged to 89 on Monday, with 15 more cases found since Sunday evening. There is a complete shutdown in the city along with other states as a desperate measure to contain the spread of coronavirus.