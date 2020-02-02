Coronavirus Outbreak: India Evacuates Seven Maldivians From China's Wuhan, Maldives President Ibrahim Mohammed Solih Thanks PM Narendra Modi

Seven Maldivians evacuated from China's Wuhan by India (Photo Credits: ANI)

New Delhi, February 2: After India evacuated seven Maldivians from China along with 323 Indian citizens on Sunday, President of Maldives Ibrahim Mohammed Solih thanked Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Solih termed India's gesture as a fine example of the outstanding friendship and camaraderie between our two countries. Coronavirus Outbreak in China: While Over 600 Indians Evacuated, Pakistani Students Remain Stranded in Wuhan, Twitterati Slams Imran Khan Government.

He tweeted, "My thanks and gratitude to PM Narendra Modi & EAM Dr S Jaishankar & Govt of India for expeditiously evacuating the 7 Maldivians residing in Wuhan, China. This gesture is a fine example of the outstanding friendship and camaraderie between our two countries." Coronavirus Outbreak: Conspiracy Theories Floating on Facebook, Twitter, WhatsApp About Deadly Virus Spread.

Solih's Tweet:

My thanks and gratitude to PM @narendramodi, EM @DrSJaishankar and the Government of India for expeditiously evacuating the 7 Maldivians residing in Wuhan, China. This gesture is a fine example of the outstanding friendship and camaraderie between our two countries. https://t.co/2kdWLmYqft — Ibrahim Mohamed Solih (@ibusolih) February 2, 2020

Maldives Foreign Minister Abdulla Shahid also expressed deep gratitude to Prime Minister Narendra Modi. In a tweet, he said, “Deep gratitude to PM Narendra Modi and EM Dr S Jaishankar. Special thanks to Ambassadors Vikram Misri and Sunjay Sudhir and their teams.”

Shahid's Tweet:

My thanks and gratitude to PM @narendramodi, EM @DrSJaishankar and the Government of India for expeditiously evacuating the 7 Maldivians residing in Wuhan, China. This gesture is a fine example of the outstanding friendship and camaraderie between our two countries. https://t.co/2kdWLmYqft — Ibrahim Mohamed Solih (@ibusolih) February 2, 2020

India on Sunday evacuated the second batch of its 323 citizens stranded in the epicentre of coronavirus Wuhan city. The Air India flight landed in New Delhi at 9:45 am. The evacuation was carried out as the World Health Organisation (WHO) declared coronavirus as a global health emergency. The flight departed at around 3:00 am from Wuhan. Google Search Results for 'Coronavirus' Shows SOS Alert Info Amid Virus Outbreak in China's Wuhan.

India’s ambassador to China, Vikram Misri took to twitter and thanked Chinese authorities for assistance. He tweeted, “The 2nd #AirIndia flight from #Wuhan has just taken off for #Delhi with 323 Indian citizens on board. 7 Maldives citizens are also being evacuated. Grateful once again to @MFA_China and local authorities all across #Hubei for their assistance.”

The first Air India flight with 324 stranded in Wuhan landed in New Delhi on Saturday. Among the people evacuated, 211 students were students and three were minors. Misri told news agency PTI that four Indians could not board the second flight as they reported high fever.

Till now, the death toll due to the deadly novel coronavirus (2019-nCoV) in China mounted to 304 as 45 new deaths on Sunday. According to details by Chinese health authorities on Sunday, 2,590 new confirmed cases of novel coronavirus infection have been reported from 31 provincial-level regions and the Xinjiang Production and Construction Corps. Meanwhile, India on Sunday temporarily suspended e-visa facility for Chinese travellers and foreigners residing in China due to the coronavirus outbreak.