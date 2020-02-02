Coronavirus Outbreak in China: While Over 600 Indians Evacuated, Pakistani Students Remain Stranded in Wuhan, Twitterati Slams Imran Khan Government

Coronavirus Outbreak in China (Photo Credits: IANS)

New Delhi, February 2: The Indian government has so far evacuated as many as 647 Indians from coronavirus-hit Wuhan in China. While the Indian embassy in China is providing every possible assistance to stranded Indians, it has emerged that Pakistan government has turned a blind eye to their nationals awaiting help from the Imran Khan government. Nearly 30,000 Pakistanis reside in China, particularly 500-plus students in Wuhan. Coronavirus Outbreak in China: Air India’s 2nd Flight Lands at Delhi Airport With 323 Indians From Virus-Hit Wuhan.

A journalist Nayla Inayat shared a video in which a man, apparently a Pakistani student, is heard slamming Pakistan government over their alleged ignorance towards their citizens stranded in Wuhan. The video show a queue of students waiting to board on a bus. "The bus is sent from the Indian embassy for Indian students. Bangladeshi students are also being evacuated. But Pakistani students have been left to die," the man says in the background. Coronavirus Outbreak: Conspiracy Theories Floating on Facebook, Twitter, WhatsApp About Deadly Virus Spread.

As the video went viral, netizens hit out at Pakistan government using hashtag #Pakistanistudents. While Pakistani Twitter users expressed their disappointment with Imran Khan's government, a section of Indian Twitterati urged the Modi government to help stranded Pakistani students in Wuhan. "Hey @ImranKhanPTI if u can't afford to bring back hour sons & daughters from Wuhan, u could have requested us, we could have dropped them at your place plus would have helped u to create facilities for their treatment (sic)," a Twitter user wrote.

Notably, seven Maldives citizens were evacuated by India's second Air India flight which airlifted 323 Indians from Wuhan today. Pakistan’s Ambassador to China Naghmana Hashmi, however, is not in favour of the evacuation of Pakistani students from the coronavirus-hit city. In a conversation with Geo News, Hashmi said that medical facilities in Pakistan do not meet the standards required to treat a patient diagnosed with coronavirus. China has the best medical facilities to handle the patients suffering from the disease, she said.