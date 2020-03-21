Coronavirus Pandemic: Don't Panic or Violate Quarantine Guidelines, PM Narendra Modi Urges Citizens

File image of PM Narendra Modi (Photo Credits: ANI)

New Delhi, March 21: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday urged citizens to follow instructions given by doctors and authorities and take precautions in view of the coronavirus outbreak. In a series of tweets, PM Narendra Modi stressed why precautionary measures are important and asked citizens to avoid needless travel. He further said those who have been told to remain in quarantine must adhere to the guidelines.

"Never forget - precautions not panic! It’s not only important to be home but also remain in the town/ city where you are. Unnecessary travels will not help you or others. In these times, every small effort on our part will leave a big impact," PM Modi tweeted with hashtag #IndiaFightsCorona. "This is the time we should all listen to the advise given by doctors and authorities. All those who have been told to stay in home quarantine, I urge you to please follow the instructions," he said in another tweet.

His tweets came in the wake of recent cases where people ran away from isolations wards or did not go into self-quarantine after their return from coronavirus-hit countries. To prevent the spread of coronavirus, those returning from foreign countries have been asked to self-quarantine for 14 days. While some suspected coronavirus patients ran away from the isolation wards, a number of people, including a TRS legislator, were found violating the self-quarantine guidelines.

The Prime Minister also shared an awareness video on how easily one can infect another with coronavirus. He further urged people to share more such videos to educate people about the outbreak. He also applauded Maldives's pledge for USD 200,000 contribution to the SAARC Corona Emergency Fund.