New Delhi, June 21: The Delhi government on Saturday issued guidelines regarding home isolation of asymptomatic COVID-19 patients. The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government in its order, said that Individuals who are positive would be referred to COVID care centres for assessment of clinical conditions, the severity of illness and co-morbidities. To avoid cluster cases, physical assessment of a patient will be done for adequate facilities for home isolation.

Home isolation will be offered to coronavirus patients only after proper clinical assessment. The order states, “If adequate facility for home isolation exists, & person on clinical assessment is found to have no co-morbidities & doesn't require hospitalisation, he would be offered to either continue to stay in COVID centre/paid isolation facility or can opt for home isolation.” Delhi L-G Order of 5-Day Mandatory Institutional Quarantine for Asymptomatic COVID-19 Patients Withdrawn.

Delhi Government's Order:

Individuals who are positive will be referred to COVID care centres for assessment of clinical conditions, severity of illness&co-morbities. Physical assessment to be done for adequate facilities for home isolation so that cluster of cases doesn't develop in locality: Delhi Govt pic.twitter.com/1hFgb4HAg5 — ANI (@ANI) June 21, 2020

COVID-19 patients in home quarantine are also advised to follow home isolation guidelines issued by the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare and to remain touch with health care providers. “Rest will have to continue to stay in COVID care centres as per MoHFW guidelines. Those in home isolation must follow home isolation guidelines by MoHFW and stay in touch with health care providers so if their condition deteriorates, they can be moved to COVID hospitals,” the Delhi Government said.

Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal had, on Friday, ordered a five-day mandatory institutional quarantine for every COVID-19 patient under home isolation. However, the AAP government opposed the order asserting that the institutional quarantine will make people evade testing, which will further increase the spread of infection. Later on Saturday, Baijal withdrew the order. The number of coronavirus cases in Delhi has crossed 58,000-mark so far, while over 2,000 people also lost their live due to the deadly virus.

