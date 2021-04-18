Thiruvananthapuram, April 18: In the wake of rising coronavirus cases in the state, the Kerala Health Department on Sunday issued new guidelines for people arriving in the southern state. As per the new norms, any person coming to Kerala from any other state of India should register themselves on the e-Jagratha portal. The people who have not yet been vaccinated against COVID-19, need to undergo an RT-PCR test as soon as they arrive in the state. Kerala University Exams Postponed Amid Rise in COVID-19 Cases.

The passengers arriving in Kerala, those who have not received coronavirus vaccination, will have to remain in room isolation at their place of residence till the results of the RT-PCR examination are received, as per the new guidelines issued by the Kerala Health Department, as reported by news agency ANI.

For the people who had been vaccinated against coronavirus, the Kerala Health Department has directed that they will have to carry out a RT-PCR test within 48 hours before arriving in the state. Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan Questioned By Opposition Over Covid-19 Test Result.

Kerala, on Sunday, witnessed the biggest single day spike in coronavirus cases so far. The state reported 18,257 new COVID-19 cases, 4565 recoveries and 25 deaths in the past 24 hours. A total of 11,40,486 people have been recovered in the state so far and the COVID-19 death toll in Kerala stands at 4,929.

