Thiruvananthapuram, April 18: Amid Covid surge in the state, the universities in Kerala have postponed all offline exams scheduled from Monday onwards following a communique from the Kerala Governor Arif Mohammed Khan.

Calicut University, MG University, Kannur University, Health University and Malayalam University have announced that all exams scheduled for Monday have been postponed.

The Governor has directed the universities that it would be ideal to postpone the examinations owing to the safety of the students and teachers with the Covid cases mounting in the state. Cochin University of Science and Technology (CUSAT) Postpones All University Examinations Scheduled to be Held Tomorrow.

Students and parents had earlier petitioned the universities to postpone the examinations. Senior Congress leader and opposition leader of the state Ramesh Chennithala and Member of Parliament from Thiruvananthapuram Shashi Tharoor had also requested the Governor to postpone the examinations.

