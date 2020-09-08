New Delhi, September 8: Amid rising COVID-19 cases, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Tuesday directed health ministry of the union territory to conduct coronavirus testing without doctor’s prescription. Arvind Kejriwal said that anyone could get himself tested for the virus. The Delhi Chief Minister in a tweet, stated that his government has increased testing for COVID-19 multi-fold. Delhi: Number of Containment Zone Crosses 1,000, Likely to Increase With More Testing, Say Officials.

Kejriwal tweeted, “Delhi govt has increased testing multi-fold. I have directed Health Minister this morning that Doctor’s prescription shud not be asked for testing. Anyone can get himself tested.” Notably, Delhi is facing the second wave of COVID-19 as the cases have started to rise again in the national capital. India’s COVID-19 Count Nears 43 Lakh Mark With Single-Day Spike of 75,809 New Cases in Past 24 Hours, Death Toll Rises to 72,775.

Tweet by Arvind Kejriwal:

Delhi govt has increased testing multi-fold. I have directed Health Minister this morning that Doctor’s prescription shud not be asked for testing. Anyone can get himself tested. — Arvind Kejriwal (@ArvindKejriwal) September 8, 2020

On Tuesday, a record 45,797 tests for the coronavirus was conducted in Delhi, reported Hindustan Times. The national capital territory reported 3,609 new COVID-19 cases. It is the highest single-day spike in 76 days. Last month, Kejriwal announced that testing in Delhi would be doubled to 40,000 tests per day. On June 24, the national capital reported 3,788 COVID-19 cases in a day.

Till now, 1,97,135 people have tested positive for coronavirus in Delhi. The city’s COVID-19 death toll also mounted to 4,618 as 19 fatalities were reported in the past 24 hours. There are currently over 20,000 active cases in the national capital territory.

Meanwhile, India’s coronavirus tally inched closer to 43 lakh-mark. The country reported a single-day spike of 75,809 new COVID-19 cases and 1,133 deaths in 24-hour time period till Tuesday morning. India’s death toll due to coronavirus in the country mounted to 72,775.

