New Delhi, October 10: The Centre on Friday issued an advisory to states and union territories for strict compliance with provisions in the law in cases of crimes against women. Citing various provisions in the law that deal with cases such as sexual assault, the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) asked states and UTs to enforce all relevant laws and guidelines in cases of crimes against women. Banda Shocker: Man Beheads Wife Over Suspicion of Extramarital Affair, Surrenders at Police Station With Her Severed Head.

"Compulsory registration of FIR in case of cognizable offence under subsection (1) of section 154 of the Code of Criminal Procedure, 1973 (CrPC). The law also enables the police to register FIR or a "Zero FIR" (in case the crime is committed outside the jurisdiction of police station) in the event of receipt of information on commission of a cognizable offence, which includes cases of sexual assault on women," read the MHA advisory.

Crimes Against Women: MHA Advisory to States:

The MHA further asked states to take action if officers are found at fault. It stated: "Any lapses, if noticed, need to be investigated and stringent action taken immediately against the concerned officers responsible for the same." The advisory has come amid widespread criticism of Yogi Adityanath government in Uttar Pradesh and Ashok Gehlot government in Rajasthan over crimes against women. Rajasthan Shocker: Temple Priest Set on Fire by Land Mafia in Sapotra, Dies; Prime Accused Arrested.

The Uttar Pradesh government has been under fire after a 19-year-old Dalit girl died after allegedly being gang-raped by four upper-caste men in Hathras district. Besides, several incidents of sexual assault have been reported in other parts of the state in recent weeks, leading to protests by political parties and outrage by the civil society. In Rajasthan, the Congress government is facing criticism over deteriorating law and order situation.

