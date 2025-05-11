Chandigarh, May 11: Punjab Police on Sunday said it has arrested two persons for their alleged involvement in espionage activities linked to a Pakistani official posted at the High Commission in Delhi. Acting on credible intelligence, one suspect was arrested for leaking sensitive information to a Pakistan-based handler regarding Indian Army movements, said Director General of Police Gaurav Yadav.

"Based on disclosures made during interrogation, a second conduit was also identified and taken into custody," said the DGP in a post on X. The initial probe revealed that the accused had been receiving payments through online transactions in exchange for classified information. Spy Operation Busted in Amritsar, Punjab Police Arrest 2 for Sharing Photos of Military Bases With Pakistan’s ISI.

They were in frequent contact with the handler and were involved in channelling funds to other local operatives as per his instructions, he said. Two mobile phones have been recovered, and an FIR has been registered, said the DGP. BEL Staffer Arrested in Bengaluru: Central Intelligence Agencies Arrest Deep Raj Chandra for Leaking Sensitive Information to Pakistan.

"This operation marks a significant step in dismantling cross-border espionage networks and reinforces our commitment to national security," said Yadav. He added that further investigation will be undertaken as per established protocol, focusing on tracing the financial trail and identifying additional operatives and linkages within the network.