In a major breakthrough, the Punjab Police have uncovered a significant espionage operation in Amritsar, leading to the arrest of two individuals accused of leaking sensitive military information to Pakistan's Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI). The arrested suspects have been identified as Palak Sher Masih and Suraj Masih. According to officials, the duo was involved in capturing and sending photographs of military cantonments and airbases to ISI handlers across the border. The arrests were made following an investigation that traced the espionage link back to Harpreet Singh, a man currently lodged in jail. Police sources confirmed that a case has been registered against the accused under the Official Secrets Act, a law governing matters of national security. Electronic devices, communication records, and other evidence have been seized and are now being analysed to determine the full extent of the data shared. BEL Staffer Arrested in Bengaluru: Central Intelligence Agencies Arrest Deep Raj Chandra for Leaking Sensitive Information to Pakistan.

Punjab Police Arrest 2 for Sharing Photos of Military Bases With Pakistan’s ISI

