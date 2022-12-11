Bengaluru, December 11: Cases of cyber fraud have become rampant. In another case of cyber fraud, a 32-year-old doctor from Bidadi allegedly lost Rs 43,000 while trying buy a pet dog online. The doctor was trying to purchase the German Shepherd Husky online. He came to know about a dealer who supplies pups through a friend and got in touch with him over e-mail.

TOI reported that, the doctor in his complaint to the police said that he intended to purchase a pet dog and came to know from a friend that a person called Litan Chakma could get him one. Kumar approached Chakma with the request via email. Chakma replied to his mail and offered to get the dog delivered via logistics and transportation services. Online Fraud: 40% Indians Defrauded While Shopping Online During Festive Season, Says Study

Chakma asked Kumar to pay Rs 12,500 as a cage charge and Rs 30,500 as advance payment. Unsuspecting his intentions, Kumar transferred the sum on December 6. However, neither was the animal delivered nor was the money returned. Online Fraud in Mumbai: Thane Businessman Vacationing in Nepal Duped of Rs 1 Crore After Fraudster Uses His Private Details To Siphon Off Money

The victim decided to approach the CEN crime police when the dealer began ghosting his call after the transaction went through. Police registered a case under IPC sections 66C (punishment for identity theft), 66D (cheating by personation using computer resources), and 420 (cheating). No arrests have been made so far.

