New Delhi, November 1: Around 40 per cent of Indians surveyed have been defrauded when shopping online during festive season, finds a study. The study was conducted by The Harris Poll on behalf of Norton, a global leader in Cyber safety, which released the Indian findings that explored attitudes toward cyber security and online shopping during the festive season.

According to the findings, two-third of Indian adults surveyed were concerned about their personal details being compromised (78 per cent), being defrauded by a third-party retailer (77 per cent), buying or receiving a refurbished device as a gift (72 per cent), and a device they receive as a gift being hacked (69 per cent). Online Fraud in Mumbai: 31-Year-Old Software Developer Falls to E-Wallet Fraud, Duped of Rs 5.06 Lakh.

"Recently, there has been an increase in the number of online shoppers, and with that the rise in online shopping scams, gift card frauds, postal delivery frauds," said Ritesh Chopra, Norton Director India and SAARC Countries at NortonLifeLock. Mumbai Crime: South Mumbai Resident Gets Duped of Rs 92,000 After Trying To Buy Shirt Online.

About 78 per cent of Indian adults surveyed agree that spending time online via their connected devices helps them feel more connected during the festive season, and 74 per cent say that it helps their mental well-being.

Sixty-five per cent of Indian adults say their mental well-being would suffer if they could not access their connected devices during the festive season, the report mentioned.

"Our Norton report also suggests that many Indian adults have been defrauded while doing online shopping, the average loss of those surveyed is Rs 6,216," he added.

