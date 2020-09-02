Gurugram, September 2: A 25-year-old woman working at a city-based five-star hotel has allegedly been molested and manhandled by a guest. An FIR has been registered in connection with the incident, which occured at around 8.30 p.m. on Monday, under various sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) at the Sector-50 police station. The victim originally hails from Manipur and currently lives in Delhi's Vasant Kunj area. She stated in her police complaint that on Monday night, she was on the guest floor in the hotel when the incident took place.

According to the complainant, she was escorting a guest to the room when suddenly a man from Room No 415 came outside and started troubling the guest and asked him to hand his bag over to him. Delhi: Female Cricketer Reaches Out to Gautam Gambhir to File Molestation Complaint Against Coach, Says He is 'Trying to Rape Me'.

"When she tried to stop him, the man allegedly started attacking her and the guest and slapped them. Later, the man told both of them to kneel down and kiss his feet. The man also told her to lie down and remove his shoe and asked the other guest to lick his feet. When she objected, he put a knife on her neck and threatened her with dire consequence," the victim stated in his police complaint, the police said.

The victim further told the police that the man later pushed her against the wall and tried to molest her. When she raised an alarm, the security came inside but the man managed to run away from the spot, she alleged in his police compliant.

"We have registered a case and the accused has also been identified as Khanna. We are also scanning the CCTV footage and checking the hotel records to collect more information about the accused. Further probe into the matter is underway," said Surender Singh, SHO of Sector-50 police station.

