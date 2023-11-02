New Delhi, November 2: A disturbing incident has come to light from Delhi, where a young documentary filmmaker was left bleeding in the middle of the road, after being involved in collision with another motorcycle. Piyush Pal was lying on a pool of blood on Saturday night, October 28 in a busy road. Instead of helping him, passers-by gathered around him, allegedly clicked videos and took selfies. His laptop, mobile phone and Go-Pro camera were reportedly stolen after the accident. The 30-year-old was taken to the hospital half an hour post the accident, he later died due to his injuries.

The incident took place at around 9:45 pm on Outer Ring Road, near Panchsheel Enclave in Delhi, according to the CCTV footage that police obtained from a nearby petrol pump, reported Times of India. Police said that they received information about an accident at around 10:11 pm. On reaching the spot 20 minutes later, they found that people involved in the accident Piyush Pal, Bunty (a 26-year-old driver) were already shifted to the hospital. Delhi Recorded Highest Number of Road Accidents at 5,652 in 2022, Says MoRTH Report.

South Extension DCP, Chandan Chowdhary said the CCTV footage showed Pal's bike colliding with Bunty's motorcycle. As a result Pal lost his balance and hit a tree. "We registered a case of accident based on Bunty's statement but later received the news of Pal's death", said the DCP.

Pal's friend Swarnendu Bose expressing grief said that he was shocked that no no-one came for his friend's aid. "It was only a bike taxi aggregator, Pankaj Jain along with three other men shifted him to the hospital". He also claimed that Pal's laptop and phone were stolen. "The person who stole his phone kept disconnecting his parents call and later switched off the phone", Bose added. Delhi Road Accident Video: Car Falls Into Under-Construction Sewer on Road in Dwarka's Madhu Vihar Area.

Piyush Pal who worked as a freelancer in Gurugram city was reportedly returning home to Kalkaji from a swimming class. He is survived by his mother, father and a sister. His father runs a shop that sells puja items at Chittaranjan Park.

