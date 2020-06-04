Delhi Corona App Has More Enquiries, But Less Actual Users; 'It is Like Window Shopping', Says Health Minister Satyendar Jain

Satyendar Jain (Photo Credits: ANI)

New Delhi, June 4: Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain on Thursday said that since the launch of the Delhi Corona app, several people have enquiring for COVID-19 beds, but the actual users are very less. "This is sort of window shopping". Three more hospitals have been converted, there will be no lack of beds, he said on reports of difference in the number of beds in hospitals and in the application.

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal at a press conference on Tuesday launched the mobile application 'Delhi Corona App' for the convenience of COVID-19 affected people in his city.

Delhi Corona App Has More Enquiries, Says Delhi Health Minister:

The main purpose of launching the app was to pass on the correct information about coronavirus hospital beds and other important details to those who are looking for it. He said, "People are complaining of a shortage of beds and medical facilities, so clearly there is a gap in information as even today around 4100 beds are still vacant." He assured people that while the national capital is witnessing a surge in COVID-19 cases, but there is no reason to worry as proper medical care facilities are being available. The total number of coronavirus tally in the national capital surged to 23645 on Thursday.